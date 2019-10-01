Man charged for homicide in Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, September 19, 2019, 23-year-old, Andris Charles of L’Esperance, Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere was arrested and charged for causing the death of 37-year-old Ison St. John.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at about 1:45 a.m. at Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere. John sustained a gunshot wound to the chest during a robbery at a business in Soufriere.

Charles, who was also charged for the offence of robbery, was escorted to the Second District Court where he was remanded into custody until October 9, 2019.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to express gratitude to all the members of the public who assisted in bringing about a resolution in this matter.

