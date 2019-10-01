Don't Miss
Man charged for homicide in Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere

By RSLPF
October 1, 2019

Ison St. John

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, September 19, 2019, 23-year-old, Andris Charles of L’Esperance, Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere was arrested and charged for causing the death of 37-year-old Ison St. John.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at about 1:45 a.m. at Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere. John sustained a gunshot wound to the chest during a robbery at a business in Soufriere.

Charles, who was also charged for the offence of robbery, was escorted to the Second District Court where he was remanded into custody until October 9, 2019.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to express gratitude to all the members of the public who assisted in bringing about a resolution in this matter.

One comment

  1. #The Fox
    October 1, 2019 at 5:16 PM

    YOU KILL - YOU HANG !!! no ifs, buts or maybe. Let this one be a Test Case.
    If St.Lucia don't stop pussy footing on these crimes, it is crimes like these that will make
    St.Lucia a place unfit to live in. Take a look at the victim, Mr. Ison St. John. If he ever had an idea
    that he would wake up on that day to confront a piece of shit like that, he would have stayed in
    bed. But that killer is not the only one. To hell with the countries that say no hanging, they are not
    the ones who have to put up with these monsters. The Trial should be held in Fond St. Jacques.

