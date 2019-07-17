Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Man caught with $34K worth of cocaine under his wig

By NEW YORK POST
July 17, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — He had hell toupee.

A Colombian man had a very bad hair day when Spanish police at Barcelona’s international airport discovered a half-kilo (1.1 pounds) of cocaine under his wig, according to reports.

The “considerably nervous” man, who arrived on a flight from Bogotá at the end of June, attracted officers’ attention because his hairpiece was of “disproportionate size,” authorities said Tuesday.

In what police have dubbed “Operation Toupee,” the officers found a “perfectly sealed package taped to his head” containing about $34,000 worth of coke.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” police said in a statement, which included a photo of the middle-aged man, who was still wearing the bulging wig.

Spain is an important European gateway to Colombian cocaine — with hauls from drug busts often running into tons.

But passengers acting as mules are frequently caught trying to smuggle relatively small amounts of the drug through the country’s airports, including Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

On one occasion, when officers in Barcelona discovered a package of drugs strapped to a Colombian man’s abdomen, he confessed that he had also swallowed 35 condoms filled with the drug.

Spain is the European Union’s sixth-biggest consumer of cocaine. The UK tops the list, followed by the Netherlands, Denmark, France and Ireland, according to the UK’s Guardian.

This is not the first time people have used wigs for such a purpose.

Four years ago, a woman was arrested at Madrid’s airport with 900 grams (31 ounces) of cocaine sewn into her wig, the news site reported.

In recent years, authorities also have found cocaine inside breast implants, hollowed-out pineapples, a wheelchair cushion, a plaster cast on a man’s leg and a 42-piece crockery set, according to Agence France-Presse.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.