Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Man breaks Guinness World Record for smashing walnuts with his head

By Fox News
September 11, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

The man crushed 217 walnuts with his head in just 60 seconds. (iStock)

(FOX NEWS) – Everyone has a special talent, and one Indian man has used his to smash the Guinness World Record for “most walnuts cracked against one’s head in one minute.”

The records organization shared footage to YouTube of a S. Navin Kumar of Nellore shattering a whopping 217 walnuts with his cranium in just 60 seconds, and winning himself a new title in the process, Food & Wine reports.

In the Sept. 4 clip, which has since been viewed over 36,000 times, Kumar methodically smashes the nuts, which are laid out in rows of two, while keeping his hands locked behind his back. Intriguingly, he also goes barefoot during the prizewinning stunt, which took place in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

It remains unclear exactly how Kumar became so skilled at smashing walnuts with his head, or whether he suffered a headache afterward.

As noted by Food & Wine, Kumar has now defeated reigning champ Muhammad Rashid, who previously mused is no simple feat.

The former champ once told BBC that attempting to set such records take “a lot of practice, six to seven hours daily.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.