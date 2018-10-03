Man arrested over suspected ‘ricin’ sent to Trump and Pentagon

(SKY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after packages suspected to contain the poison ricin were sent to the Pentagon and President Trump.

William Clyde Allen III, 39 and from Logan in Utah, has been detained.

The FBI said it was investigating “potentially hazardous chemicals” in Logan, which is 66 miles (106km) north of Salt Lake City.

Officials asked people to avoid the area, but said “no wider threat to public safety exists at this time”.

Allen is a Navy veteran who served for four years, between 1998 and 2002. He also has a criminal record having pleaded guilty to child neglect and abuse in 2004.

In 2008 he was jailed for two-and-a-half years for attempted aggravated assault. He was released in 2011.

There were conflicting reports over whether the packages sent earlier this week had contained ricin or castor seeds, which can be used to make the poison.

At least two packages suspected of containing the poison were sent to the Pentagon but were intercepted at its mail screening facility.

One was addressed to defence secretary James Mattis and the other to navy chief admiral John Richardson.

Separately, the US secret service said it had obtained a “suspicious envelope” addressed to Mr Trump the same day.

“The envelope was not received at the White House, nor did it ever enter the White House,” the secret service said.

No one was hurt.

Ricin is lethal if swallowed, inhaled or injected. It is 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote.

Death can occur within 36 to 72 hours after exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead.