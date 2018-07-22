Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Man arrested after Dominica police discover over half million dollars in vehicle

By Dominica News Online
July 22, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Not the cash seized by the Dominica police.

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) – The police have seized over half a million dollars in cash in a vehicle at Macoucherie and one man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

According to the police PRO Sergeant Simon Edwards, the incident took place at 5:25 am on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, when officers of the Drug Squad Unit stopped an searched a vehicle.

The money, €187,245, in cash was discovered in a bag in the vehicle and counted in the presence of the man.

The money is equivalent to EC$561,735.

The man, vehicle, and cash were subsequently taken to Police Headquarters in Roseau.

Investigations are ongoing.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.