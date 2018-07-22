Man arrested after Dominica police discover over half million dollars in vehicle

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) – The police have seized over half a million dollars in cash in a vehicle at Macoucherie and one man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

According to the police PRO Sergeant Simon Edwards, the incident took place at 5:25 am on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, when officers of the Drug Squad Unit stopped an searched a vehicle.

The money, €187,245, in cash was discovered in a bag in the vehicle and counted in the presence of the man.

The money is equivalent to EC$561,735.

The man, vehicle, and cash were subsequently taken to Police Headquarters in Roseau.

Investigations are ongoing.