Man admits strangling his mother, 71, to death at their west London home

By Sky News
September 4, 2018
Majid Butt said he had been arguing with his mother on the day he killed her

(SKY NEWS) – A man has admitted strangling his mother to death at the home they shared.

Majid Butt, 51, pleaded guilty to murdering his 71-year-old mother Onees Khatoon in Hayes, west London, on 13 May.

On the day of the murder, at about 1pm, Butt walked into Hayes police station and told officers: “I came here to confess I have strangled my mother.”

Police officers then found Mrs Khatoon’s body, after she had been strangled with an electrical cable.

He said he had been arguing with his mother and she had threatened to throw him out of the house.

Wearing a prison-issue grey tracksuit, Butt entered his plea via video link from Belmarsh Prison, before a judge at the Old Bailey.

A large number of family members sat in the public gallery to hear the plea.

Joe Stone, defending, said: “It is a plea made freely on his behalf on consideration of all the facts.”

Prosecutor Tom Little said Butt had admitted the killing “very early on” after his mother’s death.

Butt’s sentencing will take place on 12 September.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.

