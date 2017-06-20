Advertisement
COURTS
Man accused of stealing from Rambally’s Funeral Parlour

By Ana Alleyne
June 20, 2017
19264793_10209534001859155_810202330_nA man accused of stealing from the Rambally’s Funeral Parlour’s Castries branch this morning (June 20, 2017) was arrested by the police, according to Parlour officials.

A video has surfaced on social media showing the man being tied  up.

According to company officials, around 8:30 a.m. two male employees, who were located upstairs the funeral parlour at the time, noticed the suspect leaving the property.

19398779_10209534002619174_89853437_nThey shouted at the suspect, asking what was he doing on the property. He allegedly told them he just went by the pipe for some water.

But the employees did not buy his story. They told him they saw him coming from the garage area and told him not to move.

However, the suspect who had a car jack in his possession threw the equipment into the bushes when he realised the men were coming.

He allegedly attacked the male employees with a scissor. However they were able to disarm him and tie him until the police arrived, company officials said.

The suspect allegedly told police he found the car jack on the road.

The jack was recovered.

