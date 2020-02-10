Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Man accused of killing Anguillan hotel worker wants lawsuit dismissal

By AP
February 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share37
37 Shares

In this August 20, 2019 file photo, Scott Hapgood (right) a US financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on vacation in Anguilla, and his lawyer Juliya Arbisman hold a media conference in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

(AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing a hotel worker he says attacked his family on the Caribbean island of Anguilla is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed against him.

Scott Hapgood, of Darien, says a hotel worker, Kenny Mitchel, 27, of Dominica, showed up at his family’s room unannounced during their April vacation, demanded money and attacked them.

Mitchel died, and Hapgood, who said he acted in self-defence, was charged with manslaughter.

Mitchel’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against Hapgood in December.

According to the lawsuit, Mitchell died as a result of Hapgood pinning Mitchel, then applying force and pressure to his neck.

Hapgood’s attorney Michael Conroy denied nearly all allegations laid out in the Mitchel estate lawsuit, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Conroy requested the civil action be dismissed and a variety of damages and his attorney’s fees to be paid by Mitchel’s estate.

Hapgood filed a lawsuit in January against Auberge Resorts where the attack occurred.

In the lawsuit, Hapgood alleges that the company continued to employ Mitchel at the upscale Malliouhana resort despite his arrest three weeks before his death on a rape charge and that the arrest should have made him ineligible to continue to work on Anguilla, a British territory.

An autopsy report showed Mitchel died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.

A Hapgood family spokesman previously said a toxicology report found that Mitchel had cocaine in his system.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share37
37 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.