Trinidad: Man, 38, who allegedly filmed molestation of child, arrested

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A 38-year-old man was granted $80,000 bail with surety when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Thursday charged with sexual touching of a child.

The accused, of Lower Santa Cruz, was arrested out of an incident in which he was depicted in a video abusing a female minor.

An investigation was subsequently launched by officers of the North Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) which resulted in the arrest of the man.

PC Castle of the North Eastern Division CPU laid the chargers following the investigation which was spearheaded by W/Supt (Ag.) George and supervised by W/Insp. Paul.

The CPU seizes this opportunity to remind parents and guardians to take all measures to ensure the safety of their children during this period of heightened festivities, as sexual predators and criminals may pounce on unsuspecting persons and the vulnerable.

