Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Man, 38, who allegedly filmed molestation of child, arrested

By Trinidad Express
February 21, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A 38-year-old man was granted $80,000 bail with surety when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Thursday charged with sexual touching of a child.

The accused, of Lower Santa Cruz, was arrested out of an incident in which he was depicted in a video abusing a female minor.

An investigation was subsequently launched by officers of the North Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) which resulted in the arrest of the man.

PC Castle of the North Eastern Division CPU laid the chargers following the investigation which was spearheaded by W/Supt (Ag.) George and supervised by W/Insp. Paul.

The CPU seizes this opportunity to remind parents and guardians to take all measures to ensure the safety of their children during this period of heightened festivities, as sexual predators and criminals may pounce on unsuspecting persons and the vulnerable.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.