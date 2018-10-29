Don't Miss
Malusi Gigaba: South Africa minister ‘blackmailed’ over sex video

By BBC
October 29, 2018

This is not the first time Malusi Gigaba’s sex life has filled South Africa’s newspapers

(BBC) – South Africa’s security services have been accused of hacking a politician’s phone after a sex tape emerged.

The 13-second video of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba masturbating on his own was widely circulated.

His spokesman accused security services of stealing the video from his phone and he accused an opposition politician of leaking it.

The spokesman said that the minister had started getting blackmail threats last year.

On Sunday Mr Gigaba apologised on Twitter to his family.

The video is being shared widely on WhatsApp among South Africans, the BBC’s Milton Nkosi reports.

Mr Gigaba said he had refused to entertain blackmail attempts.

His spokesman, Vuyo Mkhize, told public broadcaster SABC that 10m rand ($690,000, £540,000) had been demanded.

“The state security agency was behind the illegal interception of the minister’s communication/retrieval of the video from his phone,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time Mr Gigaba’s sex life has filled South African newspapers. Times Live reminds its readers that his wife had a public spat with his mistress in 2015.

