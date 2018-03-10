Malgretoute Community Action Trust and Premium Cocoa Producers to launch Climate Change and Resource Management Project

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Malgretoute Community Action Trust in Micoud has partnered with the Premium Cocoa Producers Association to launch an exciting Climate Change and Resource Management Project.

The project, which is due to launch on Sunday March 11, 2018 from 3pm at the Malgretoute Community Center, is geared at promoting sustainable livelihoods through a public private partnership that builds capacity and provides economic opportunities for the people of Malgretoute.

It also intends to contribute to Climate-smart practices for flood mitigation and response planning for an improved environmental management of the Malgretoute Micoud community.

MCAT and PCPA believes that this project will develop community members and as a result will bring a sense of togetherness among residents.

Speaking to the project, Public Relations Officer, Miss Lea St. Clair says there is an urgent need to cater to the disaster prone community through climate change projects.

“It is our responsibility as a community to work together for the development and well-being of our families as our community believe in its people and therefore will do whatever it takes to improve the standard of living.”

All community members are invited to participate.