Male arrested for possession of ammunition in Gros Islet

By SNO Staff
August 5, 2018
(SNO) – A young male who was arrested in Gros Islet on the morning of Emancipation Day, August 1, 2018 for possession of ammunition has since been granted bail, according to law enforcement sources.

The man was reportedly caught with six rounds of 9mm ammunition and taken to the Rodney Bay Police Station.

The arrest occurred after a shooting incident that left one male dead and two others injured. It is hasn’t been confirmed if this arrest was linked to the shooting.

The man was granted $3,000 bail.

No additional information was available.

One comment

  2. Anonymous
    August 5, 2018 at 6:45 PM

    What a joke, only 3000, Smh, feel sorry for those officers who put their lives at risk

    Reply

