COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times.
BOSL

“Making men better” meeting to be held in Castries

Press Release
March 10, 2017

unnamed-6PRESS RELEASE – Being a man in the old days was quite simple. You learned two things from an early age: fight to defend yourself and hustle for food. Those who could do it would turn out very well in life.

That was the basic condition a father would demand from a young man when considering him to marry his daughter. And she didn’t expect much more either. In many cases, love was secondary.

Being a man in the 21st century is a different story. The world has changed and women have changed. Many men are lagging behind and struggling to catch up. The result is there to be watched in 3D: Disoriented, Discontent and Discredited men.

This meeting will focus on making regular men better.  “Making men better” will be our motto. Being an intelligent man is our mission. Let’s walk together and learn from each other, but expect CHALLENGES. We will challenge you to be better in all areas of your life. You must never run away from the challenges nor fail to complete them.

Above all, you need the key ingredient to all learning: humility. If you do not recognize that you need to improve, we can´t help you. Even if you are already strong and successful in many things, you must understand that:

“No one will succeed by strength alone.”  (1 Samuel 2.9)

“Since I’m attending this meeting I have changed a lot, I used to be anxious, have low-self-esteem and thoughts of death. But now I am free and this meeting has helped me a lot” – Said Ashton Daniel

The meeting will be held in Castries at High Street opposite Courts from 5PM to 6PM (Only Men can enter!!!)

If you know any man that is struggling in their Love Life, Health, Family life, Spiritual Life and Finances, motivate them to join us, it is totally FREE.

HelpLines:

724-8041 / 724-8130

Our Whatsapp is:

730-2343 / 730-4040

(7)(0)
Share25
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 25
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    March 10, 2017 at 5:06 PM

    Wonderful initiative, men need to recognize as well, our broken society today has a lot to do with the state of men, hope this program is extended to other communities, great job.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    March 10, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    That press release is so true it was so simple to be a man in the old days.Now is a very different story we men have a live up to alot of expectations these days

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  3. Terence Joseph
    March 10, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    Wow great men that can a difference in our society praise God! I pray you will be an inspiration to many young men.

    (5)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.