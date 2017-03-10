“Making men better” meeting to be held in Castries

PRESS RELEASE – Being a man in the old days was quite simple. You learned two things from an early age: fight to defend yourself and hustle for food. Those who could do it would turn out very well in life.

That was the basic condition a father would demand from a young man when considering him to marry his daughter. And she didn’t expect much more either. In many cases, love was secondary.

Being a man in the 21st century is a different story. The world has changed and women have changed. Many men are lagging behind and struggling to catch up. The result is there to be watched in 3D: Disoriented, Discontent and Discredited men.

This meeting will focus on making regular men better. “Making men better” will be our motto. Being an intelligent man is our mission. Let’s walk together and learn from each other, but expect CHALLENGES. We will challenge you to be better in all areas of your life. You must never run away from the challenges nor fail to complete them.

Above all, you need the key ingredient to all learning: humility. If you do not recognize that you need to improve, we can´t help you. Even if you are already strong and successful in many things, you must understand that:

“No one will succeed by strength alone.” (1 Samuel 2.9)

“Since I’m attending this meeting I have changed a lot, I used to be anxious, have low-self-esteem and thoughts of death. But now I am free and this meeting has helped me a lot” – Said Ashton Daniel

The meeting will be held in Castries at High Street opposite Courts from 5PM to 6PM (Only Men can enter!!!)

If you know any man that is struggling in their Love Life, Health, Family life, Spiritual Life and Finances, motivate them to join us, it is totally FREE.

HelpLines:

724-8041 / 724-8130

Our Whatsapp is:

730-2343 / 730-4040