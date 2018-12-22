Major drug trafficking ring involving Saint Lucia dismantled in Martinique, 5 arrested

Share This On:

(SNO) — Authorities in Martinique said they have dismantled a major drug trafficking ring following the arrest and indictment of five individuals in the French Caribbean island on Friday, Dec. 21, according to Martinique 1ere.

The individuals, who were not identified in the report, were arrested following an operation on December 18, 2018 in which 50 kilograms of cocaine, more than 20 kilos of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol, and several vehicles were seized.

A ticket machine/sorter was also seized “which says a lot about the scale and the profits that could generate this traffic”, Public Prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul was quoted as saying by Martinique 1ere.

Describing the one-year investigation as an “interesting narcotics disbursement file”, Guadeul disclosed that this was a “traffic in narcotics between Saint Lucia and Fort-de-France and specifically the neighborhoods of Sainte-Thérèse, Dillon and to a lesser extent Pointe des Neiges”.

The investigation was initiated in September 2017 and conducted by the Departmental Directorate of Public Security. According to the report, this department does not normally investigate matters of this nature.

“The DDSP is more oriented towards street traffic, street dealings, street consumption, but it also happens that the various investigations that we are led to conduct lead us to more organized, more structured criminal organizations like this one. We have been able to dismantle this operation,” said Commissioner Mathieu Pittaco, who is also deputy director of public security in Martinique.

The five individuals were handed over to the JIRS (specialized inter-regional jurisdictions) and placed in custody, the report stated.