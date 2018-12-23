Major drug trafficking network between St. Lucia and Martinique dismantled

(CMC) – The authorities in neighbouring Martinique have dismantled a major drug trafficking operation between St Lucia and the French Caribbean territory.

According to media reports out of Martinique, the success of French law enforcement officials came as a result of a year of investigative work.

A news organization quoted Martinique Prosecutor, Gaudeul Renaud, as saying that the traffic in narcotics was between St Lucia and Fort de France – the capital of Martinique.

He disclosed that the trafficking targeted the neighbourhoods of Sainte-Thérèse, Dillon and to a lesser extent Pointe des Neiges.

The anti-drug operation on December 18 resulted in arrests in four communities and the seizure of just over 50 kilograms of cocaine, more than 20 kilograms of cannabis and a semi-automatic pistol.

Martinique officials added that a money counter was confiscated – testimony to the huge profits associated with the drugs trade.

Five individuals, including a 33-year-old Saint Lucian national, were also arrested.