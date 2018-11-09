Major drug and gun bust in Central Trinidad (see photo gallery)

(CMC) – Police Friday said they had seized a quantity of drugs as well as guns and ammunition during a pre-dawn raid in Central Trinidad.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who led the police exercise following a sting operation, said on television that “a very high-profile person of interest” had been detained.

He said the operation came after 18 months of intelligence work and represents a significant break in the illegal guns and drugs trade.

The police said several new guns had been sized during the operation and that several warrants for the arrest of another individual will be executed later on Friday.

Police have maintained a heavy presence in the Macaya Trace, checking vehicles and people entering and exiting the area.

Photos below by Trinidad Express