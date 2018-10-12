Majestic Industries payments to employees still unsettled

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Workers Union (NWU) has for the third time written to Hon. Stephenson King, Minister of Labour on behalf of former workers employed with Majestic Industries Limited.

The NWU first submitted, in November 2016, a petition signed by the former employees to Minister King seeking his intervention in having this matter resolved. Reminders dated February 2017 and October 5, 2018 have again been sent to the Minister.

The NWU contends that the property owned by the company in the Vide Bouteille area, valued at millions of dollars, could be easily sold to obtain the funds needed to pay all the workers their legal entitlements.

This matter has been raised again in the context of the death of one former employee, Ms Andrea Augustin, who was found dead in the old Government Printery Building. The petition was signed by over two hundred (200) former employees of Majestic Industries Limited.

Majestic Industries Ltd., a subsidiary owned by an American company, started operations in Saint Lucia about 1971 and it was based in the Vide Bouteille area. The company ceased operations on 24 June 2004 and the workers to date have not been compensated.