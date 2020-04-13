Maher Chreiki and his companies donate $205,000 to Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 battle

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Businessman Maher Chreiki and his group of companies have donated a total of EC$205,000 towards the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Saint Lucia.

According to the businessman, the $205,000 is being donated as $100,000 in cash and $105,000 for the following items: 10,000 masks for distribution to the public, 1,000 KN95 masks for use by the doctors and nurses of the hospitals and clinics, 100 blood-testing kits, and 50 temperature testing kits.

The donations will be made through the government.

Meanwhile, Chreiki and his team is calling on everyone to “stay safe and keep strong”.

“We will get through this together. To everyone on the frontlines, we thank you for your service,” the Chreiki team said.

The Chreiki group of companies includes the popular Baywalk Mall in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.