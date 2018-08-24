Magnum ready to explode

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Saint Lucia are you ready? Saturday August 25 will be your turn to experience the most exhilarating stage show for the Summer, “Magnum Xplosion!”

Last week, fans in the Bahamas were swept into ecstasy by the event and now the high energy concert series, which has been stirring Dancehall fans into a frenzy across the region, comes to Saint Lucia.

“Magnum Xplosion,” slated for Pigeon Island National Landmark will feature performances from Busy Signal, Magnum brand ambassador Ding Dong, and leading Dancehall hit maker Aidonia. The three are among the most sought after Reggae Dancehall acts globally.

Ahead of the event, Magnum Tonic Wine and PCD (distributors of the product) staged thrilling road shows culminating at the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party August 24, with meet and greet by the artistes who are already on island.

Aidonia was the first to arrive here on Wednesday, stirring up quite a buzz for the event, which organizers say will be beyond epic!

Gates open at 8pm with performances starting at 10pm. The event will also feature a number of Saint Lucian DJs and artistes.

Early Bird tickets for Magnum Explosion are now on sale at EC$70, VIP EC$300.

Ticket Outlets: The Cell ( Rodney Bay, Castries, Vieux Fort), Verve ( Bar and team members), Dotcom Entertainment, Soufriere Service Station, Bryden Liquor Stores (Bridge Street, Rodney Bay/ JQ Mall), Snapper International Barber Shop, Cool Runnings Barber Shop, Peter & Company Cul De Sac and DJ Outlet on Jeremie Street.