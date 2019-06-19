Don't Miss
Magnitude 6.8 quake jolts Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

By CNN Philippines Staff
June 19, 2019

(CNN) — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck an island chain northeast of New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers along Kermadec Islands. It struck the area at 3:02 p.m. (Philippine time).

Phivolcs reported there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from the quake.

A magnitude 6.7 quake also jolted the coast of Honshu, Japan on Tuesday evening. The said tremor prompted Japanese authorities to issue tsunami advisories in the prefectures of Yamagata and Niigata, as well as in Sadogashima Island. The tsunami warning was lifted hours later.

The earthquake left at least 26 people in the northwestern region injured, according to Japanese wire agency Kyodo News.

This is a developing story.

