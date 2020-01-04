Magic Johnson visits Saint Lucia

Share This On:
(SNO) — Retired American professional basketball player, Magic Johnson, is on a visit to Saint Lucia.
It appears the island is the latest on the itinerary of visits since his yacht has been spotted in anchor off different islands in recent days.
It is unsure when the vessel arrived in Saint Lucian waters but some people said on Facebook it was spotted on Friday.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet welcomed Johnson, whose real name is Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr., to Saint Lucia.
“Welcome to Saint Lucia Magic Johnson. We hope that you enjoy the wonders of our island paradise,” he wrote on Facebook.
It is unsure how long Johnson will be staying in Saint Lucia with his wife, Cookie.
