Maduro calls on UN to investigate assassination attempt

(TELESUR ENGLISH) – The president Nicolás Maduro, requested an international commission to lead an independent investigation into the August assassination attempt.

New developments in the investigation into the assassination attempt were released during a televised presidential address Monday.

The president confirmed the arrest of Henryberth Emmanuel Rivas Vivas, alias ¨Morfeo¨, who was behind the attack on August 4. Morfeo’s was one of 43 implicated in the attempted assault and was arrested with the help of heat-detecting drones, Maduro said.

Police believe another accomplice in the attack is hiding in Spain and the suspect’s extradition will be requested in the near future, the president continued. Testimony gathered from ¨Morfeo¨ Saturday shows that diplomats in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico could be involved.

According Jorge Rodriguez, Minister of Communication, demanded explanations from Colombia, Mexico, and Chile over allegations made in a recorded confession by the ¨Morfeo¨ in Caracas. “There are governments like the one in Chile that well dirtied in this operation; every time there are more elements, deserters of the Chilean President Sebastián Piñera right government, it becomes more involved and muddied in this operation,” said Maduro.

For that reason, the president requested the United Nations to lead an independent investigation into the evidence and testimonies which have been gathered over the last two months since the perpetrated attack. “It should be done in the most transparent way possible (…) we ask for an independent commission at the international level, so I am going to request it before the United Nations system, to collaborate with us in order to go to the truth, do justice,” he said.

The leaders of the failed attack Henryberth Rivas, aka ¨Morfeo¨; Angela Lisbeth Esposita, and a retired colonel, Ramón Santiago Velazco García, were captured on Sept. 22 by state security agencies.