Made in Paradise recognition matter settled

By NWU
October 16, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – A recognition claim between the Management of Made in Paradise and the National Workers Union (NWU) was settled today.

Garment workers employed with the company voted in a Secret Ballot Poll undertaken by officials of the Department of Labour on Tuesday October 16, 2018.

Over seventy-nine percent (79%) of the employees voted in favour of having their interest protected by the National Workers Union (NWU).

Manager of Made in Paradise Ltd., Mr. Peter Clarke and Secretary General of the NWU, Mr. Johann M. Harewood accepted the results of the process as being very fair.

The NWU is now awaiting a Recognition Certificate from Mr. Ray Narcisse, Labour Commissioner. The NWU will be holding a general meeting with the employees during which “Working in a Unionized Environment” will be the subject on the Agenda.

