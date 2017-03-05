Machete-wielding man attacks patient at Victoria Hospital

A man was detained after he attempted to attack a male patient at the Victoria Hospital last night.
The incident occured at around 8:00 PM.
Reports are that the man involved was in a previous altercation with the injured man who was previously taken to the Victoria Hospital with machete wounds.
The attacker managed to penetrate the hospital’s first line of security by hiding the machete in his shirt according to sources.
The victim fled to a security area to escape the machete-wielding man where guards managed to disarm the attacker.
The attacker along with accomplices that provided transport for him were all reportedly detained by the police.
So u mean to tell me he even had people helping to transport him. Not one of them could have at least tried to talk him out of this. What's wrong with these dogs? Bad man u all think u all bad man so. Don't take no bad man role if u know it nah fit u. stupid assholes
Jesus you mean to tell me that old heifer have so much anger that he would drive up to the hospital to assault the victim again, that is premeditated murder arrest the man, and his acomplises, and set bail at $500,000 each because they are just gulity as the ine who wanted to kill the vitcim in the hospital. I dont know know why St. Luciabs are so wicked.
ST.LUCIA NEED A MAKE OVER...
Is he a member of ISIS?
every incident have a story behind
detained? how about arresting them? the criminal should be charged with attempted murder. did he not attack the victim earlier? what the hell are the police doing?
Hope they can all be friends after all this.
What? Know respect for hospital people doing what the want anywhere they like...start to hang their ass one by one
Job well done to the security
He executed his duties with a high level of professionalism
WTF. No no no no. St. Lucians watching too much TV.
We are a failed state. A country with laws but no order. If drastic measures are not taken, it will delve deeper and possibly too deep into failure. There is no respect for authority, no fear of consequences for disobedience and no role models for the young to emulate. We may argue about it's roots and severity but we all will agree to where we are heading.
You clearly have NO idea what a failed state is.
Go to check out countries ravaged by civil war, famine, disease, war and drought, then you can talk about failed state.
St Lucians LOVE to put St Lucia down, but you know what I love our country I love our island. And I think you'll find that most people respect the law, most people go to work and make a living, most people are good role models.
Stop being so dramatic.
True, we want to reduce the amount of violence in our country, true we want to make things better for everyone. But St Lucia being a failed state? You mad or what? If you think St Lucia is a bad country, economically or otherwise, you are living in dreamworld.
You see children living on rubbish dumps in St Lucia, like in India? You see childrens belly swell from not enough to eat like in certain African and Asian countries? No! You see huge amount of children at work, working in mines and begging on the streets? No! You see anyone starve to death yet? NO!
Yes we want betterness but stop going on like St Lucia is a failed state. It is far far far from it. Poverty rate is less than a 1/4, meaning 75% of St Lucians are not classified as poor.
I am SICK of everyone talking bad about St Lucia all the time! We never hear of SELF ESTEEM?
ONE MORE TIME BISCUIT CORNER BEEF AND RUM CRIMINAL ST LUCIA WHAT A SHAME PEOPLE WITH NO SHAME
What could make someone so angry. Smh.
I think it's time That WE stop publicize all this violence, there is crime" world wide" its not restricted to only St. Lucia so lets not make these, "criminals" the star of "OR" St Lucia, let's publicize more positivity there is a lot of good happening in St lucia publicize that not all them violence ting.... Bless
Now alone. When Kenny was in power yall had no issues with publicity. If you know the criminals ask them to stop instead of asking us to bury our heads in the sand because Government has no solution.
THIS IS WHAT SOME SICK ST LUCIAN'S ALWAYS SAY THERE IS CRIME EVERYWHERE SO WE CAN HAVE CRIME TOO WHAT A SHAME
Sister..... I am with you..... I am with you and more will follow.... this is a beautiful country with beautiful people..... let us rise and shine and let that be our legacy. Paint our country and ourselves as beautiful. Sister I give you thanks and may you continue in this blessed stance.
You are so true!! I say that all the time! Stop publicizing the crimes in Slu!....that's not helping!!