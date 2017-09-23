Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Mac 11 performs at Brooklyn Public Library

By Empire Media
September 23, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – On September 21, 2017, the Saint Lucian soca artists performed for a group of special kids at the “Macon Pre-Comic Con!! – Celebration of Comics and Pop Culture”.

Macon Comic Con is an event for kids, teens and adults that bring comic fans and creators together for an afternoon of panels, workshops and fun activities.

During his performance Mac 11 also encouraged the youngsters to continue being great and take their schooling seriously.

He extended thanks to the Regional Librarian Miss Sharon Palmer and team for believing in Mac 11 and booking him for the event.

Yesterday’s performance has led to the birth of a regional library tour.

Mac 11 said he will forever remember this day and opportunity.



