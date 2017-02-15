BOSL
Mabouya Valley Youth and Sports Council invites public to MVYSC’s Independence Games

Press Release
February 15, 2017

unnamed-4PRESS RELEASE – The Mabouya Valley youth and Sports Council wishes to invite the general public to an afternoon of fun, excitement and entertainment on Wednesday February 22nd 2017.

Come represent and support your club at the MVYSC’s Independence Games at the La Ressource Playing Field from
Midday till 10:00pm. Top three performers for each event will be awarded medals. There will be lots of prizes to be won and Entertainment lined up by the Mabouya Valley’s very own Mighty and Umpa. Come together; Let us Celebrate St. Lucia’s 38th Independence in a grand Community Style on the 22nd of February 2017.

This event is sponsored by MOKAI cult and Smirnoff Ice .For more information Contact the Mabouya Valley Youth and Sports Council at 17587121406

