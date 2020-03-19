M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — As the situation with COVID-19 unfolds in Saint Lucia, we know it is top of mind for our customers. We see it in the items people are buying and hear it in the conversations at our respective businesses.

So, we believe it is important to share the steps we are taking to reduce the spread of the virus.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, we have been building protocols for every possible scenario, informed by the expert guidance of the CDC and local public health authorities. Therefore, preventive measures were implemented to maintain a healthy environment. Stores are cleaned daily, which includes using sanitizing solutions in high-touch, high-traffic areas.

We have increased associate focus on cleaning and have dedicated an associate to maintain key areas throughout the day. There is also added focus to ensure the registers and shopping carts are sanitized frequently during the course of the day.

In addition, we will continue to keep stores stocked and prices fair at all our retail outlets. As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19. Our retail businesses are working diligently to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to essential businesses where they are needed most.

The store managers have been authorized to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand. This is to ensure all our customers are given the opportunity to access vital products currently in short supply. If the situation intensifies, we anticipate adjustments will be made to our business operations and policies.

Thanks for the opportunity to serve you. Rest assured, we are doing everything we can to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers and a healthy environment for our employees and communities.

