Lyndon Cooper retained as Saint Lucia Football Association president

Lyndon Cooper was re-elected president of the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. at the organisation’s 32nd Ordinary Congress held on Saturday, May 4 at the Bay Gardens Hotel.

Joining Cooper for the next four years are Boniface Stephen Regis, who was elected first vice president; Mary Campbell, second vice president; Emmanuel Bellas, vice president (southern zone); Kendal Emmanuel, vice president (eastern zone); Alvin Francis, vice president (western zone), and Charde Desir, vice president (northern zone).

According to a press release, President Cooper “expressed his gratitude to the 18-member leagues that were present and pledged his and his executives continued dedication and support” to develop football.

“He also praised FIFA, the CFU and CONCACAF for their unflagging support and partnership in the last four years and also pledged to continue the existing partnerships,” the release stated.

