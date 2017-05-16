Luxury hotel developer signs agreement with Government to continue Black Bay Master Development

PRESS RELEASE – Range Developments, an international developer focusing on luxury hotel projects in the Caribbean, signed definitive agreements with the Government of Saint Lucia today (Tuesday 16) to continue the development of the Black Bay Master Development.
The heart of the Black Bay Master Development will consist of a luxury branded hotel and villas set on 180 acres on the beautiful southern tip of the island.
The site is on the Caribbean southwest coast, within easy reach of the international airport and the Pitons, the world famous heritage site. The Master Development will be developed in a number of phases.
The luxury hotel, the anchor of the Master Development, will be developed under the country’s Citizenship-by-Investment programme and will comprise of 180 rooms.
“We have been working with the developer and are grateful for their patience in working with us on getting to this point of such a project which will benefit everyone,” says Allen Chastanet, prime minister of Saint Lucia. “I am looking forward to the commencement of construction of this project which coincides with our overall development plans for Saint Lucia.”
Range Developments has received plaudits and awards both for its designs and robust and innovative corporate social responsibility activities.
“This will be our third major luxury development in the Caribbean and we are delighted to be working with the Government of Saint Lucia,” says Mohammed Asaria, Vice Chairman of Range Developments. “Range is aggressively expanding in the Caribbean. The Park Hyatt St Kitts will be completed in the coming months and Kempinski Dominica is advancing with pace.”
The Black Bay hotel will be designed and built to the highest standards in keeping with Range Development’s ethos. Range will imminently be announcing the hotel operator for the development.
The project will create about 500 jobs on the island during construction, with a similar amount once the hotel is operational.
Saint Lucia’s Citizenship-by-Investment programme is aimed at encouraging investment in the region. Investors not only have a chance to invest, but assuming they meet the stringent requirements, apply for citizenship of the country, with all the benefits of full citizenship.
A prime minister on business. The Slp is afraid because they see a government that determine to take the Country forward with the help of God. May the lord bless them with the people behind them.
LOL! They had to seriously reword the budget speech and forecast a higher GDP growth rate for 2017. That takes time to do a revision of the estimates.
Investor confidence may have risen in the past eleven months. But again, a lot of what is happening now is based on some groundwork that was done by the SLP, even if the SLP faltered on the execution side of things. Law is not the beginning and end of all wisdom, nor intelligence.
We have yet to see the many green shoots caused by UWP all by itself.
Great job PM,keep the opposition where they belong.
Note; do we understand what is citizen by investment means for small country like ours ? That level of stupidity that we accept as a brilliant idea is showing how uninformed we are about what these politicians are doing to us in the name of employment. They are only creating more avenues to waste your tax dollars.
The sale of st lucia continues.
We have to do something about crime on the island if we want vacationers to keep on coming. With so much development in the south a state of the art hospital is required. We need a proper hospital in the south !
NOW YOU'RE TALKING. Did you say 500 jobs?
my kind of developer.
is that why parliament was suspended?
The one who was there have us per and vinegar to drink. And he said was Champaign and we accepted it but now some one is trying something good and we behave like we are so bright