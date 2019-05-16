Lupus seminar this Saturday in Marisule

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — May is Lupus Awareness month and the St. Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association continues to embark on the journey of educating and empowering.

SLALA believes education of both the public and health professionals can help with earlier diagnosis and management of Lupus and hence less complications and better mortality.

In keeping with this, the association holds its 4th annual, Lupus Knows No Boundaries Seminar, which helps to signify the different areas which Lupus affects in the body, as well as highlight the need for an interdisciplinary approach for the best management of the patient.

So on Saturday May 19th from 8am to 1 pm, at the Archibishop Kelvin Felix Pastoral Centre, there will be talks on Oral health, by Dr Janin Dublin-Mc Intyre (Dental Surgeon), Pre and Probiotics, by Mrs Azelia Glace-George, Registered dietitian, the skin and lupus, by Dr Marie Grandison-Didier, psychiatric manifestations of Lupus, by Dr Julius Gilliard, Psychiatrist, lupus and the kidneys, by Dr Samantha Mathurin, SHO in Nephrology at Victoria Hospital/OKEU and a look at a study on Lupus in St. Lucia, by Dr Amanda King, Rheumatologist.

Also at the seminar will be a topic on the role of self-management programs and lupus. SLALA would lie to thank all the presenters in advance, as well as sponsors (like Global Clinical Laboratories) who have contributed to helping our members be part of this important learning opportunity.

The month of activities continues for Lupus awareness, with Put On Purple on Friday May 17th, and Walk for Kiki, Walk for a Cause on Sunday May 19th in Vieux- Fort.

There will also be a fundraising Paint and Sip, with Bel Koule on the 25th of May at 8pm.We would like to encourage the general public to support these activities and help bring more awareness to Lupus in St. Lucia.

For more information on activites and how to support, or become a member, contact SLALA at 4590092/4867000 or email at [email protected] and like us on Facebook.

