“Lucky” joins Vieux Fort’s Platinum FC

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — Caribbean Transfer News today (March 2) reported that Saint Lucia’s representative at the regional championship of club football has begun taking steps to strengthen its ranks.

Vieux Fort’s Platinum FC will compete in the 2019 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield, April 5-15, at the Ergilio Hato Stadium and Stadion dr. Antoine Maduro in Willemstad, in Curaçao.

In addition, the 2018 Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. First Division champions have now added a former national youth star.

Noah Nicholas has rejoined his hometown team from Barbados Soccer Academy in the Barbados Premier League. The dynamic 20-year-old left winger was part of Saint Lucia’s Under-17 and Under-20 national teams up to 2016. In Saint Lucia, he played for Platinum FC since he was 13 years old, left the club at 17 to join Uptown Rebels, and after two seasons, joined Barbados Soccer Academy.

This season, the youngster known as “Lucky” played five games and scored two goals for Barbados Soccer Academy in the Barbados Football Association’s Premier League 2018-19. Nicholas is sure to add some shooting and energy to Platinum, as they face Hoppers from Antigua and Barbuda, and Rams Village Superstars from St Kitts and Nevis in CCSS Group C. The winners and runners-up of each of four groups will advance to the quarter-finals.

Platinum has received $25,000 from the local football association towards their trip overseas.

In other transfer news, El Ninos FC of Desruisseaux have picked up eight new players: Christus Flavius and Sherwin Frederick from Atlantic Ballers FC; Dain McFarlane from Green Lake FC; Canaii Gus Nervais from Helenites FC; Nathan Arlain, Danley Shemarr Raveneau and Dahvel Edwards from Platinum FC; Devonte Fanus from Uptown Rebels FC; and Delan Flavius from Green Monsters FC.