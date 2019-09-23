LUCELEC fetes scholarship recipients as Pultie sisters emerge top performers

Share This On:

Pin 11 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The sister act of Abbie and Tammy Pultie are the overall top performers of the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) scholarship programme.

Tammy, a student at the St Joseph’s Convent, is the overall top scorer with an average of 92.33.

The company hosted its 14th annual Scholarship Social under the theme, “Raising the Bar, Empowering young minds.” It was the 34th time scholarships were presented to the children of LUCELEC employees. The current scholarship programme has 26 students.

LUCELEC Assistant Human Resource Manager Tandi Flood is the chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. He says student scholars performed above and beyond expectations.

“Our scholarship participants continued to make us exceedingly proud. For this academic year 2019/2020, we have awarded five new scholarships ranging from the Leon Hess Comprehensive to Saint Mary’s College and St Joseph’s Convent. LUCELEC continues to demonstrate its vested interest in the lives of our bright, young minds and lessen the impact of the rising cost of education and educational resource items on the pockets of our valuable employees while assisting talented students to achieve their educational goals and become valuable members of the workforce,” Flood said.

This year, the Scholarship Committee presented Kenaz Joseph, a Form Four student at the Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, with the inaugural Most Improved Award.

The event’s featured speaker was Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert who encouraged students to imagine the life they want stating, “We must think it, we must dream it, we must believe it and so it shall be.”

Dr. Rigobert also spoke of the importance of manners and gratitude in success.

“The lubricant that will oil those wheels for the journey that you are on, the elements are “good morning, how are you, thank you, please, how may I help you, excuse me, forgive me. You see very often when we engage with scholars we focus on technical competence. I know in your DNA you have intelligence, grit, “stickability” that is hardcoded in your DNA. So I’m not worried about that. I have seen many bright people, many of them stuck on the hard shoulder of life you know why? They don’t know the power of these words,” the minister said.

During his address, LUCELEC Managing Director Trevor Louisy echoed the minister’s sentiments and added the need for students to have the right attitude.

To maintain the scholarship each student must achieve a minimum 65% grade in each subject and an overall average of 70%.

( 0 ) ( 0 )