NewsLUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

February 21, 2022

On February 14th, St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) announced it will contribute $450,000 dollars to the Government of Saint Lucia Social Assistance Fund (SAF) to assist the indigent of the society.

Speaking at the launch of the Fund, LUCELEC Managing Director Trevor Louisy encouraged all to “broaden your perceptions” of persons described as “needy”. According to him, “It’s not just the people we all traditionally think of,” but those “COVID-19 has given rise to, the New Needy.”

The company noted in a press release that “COVID-19’s immediate and protracted impact has thrust many into a position where they now need social assistance,” and said, “That is one of the reasons LUCELEC responded to the call from the Government of Saint Lucia to establish this Social Assistance Fund for the provision of food and necessities for those who need it most.”

Mr. Louisy, now President of Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, noted that the island’s private sector, “has supported the Government and people of Saint Lucia in responding to the impact of COVID-19, in various ways, since this pandemic began directly affecting the country in early 2020.”

Such support he said, included cash contributions, grocery donations, digital devices to allow students to participate in remote learning, personal protective equipment (PPEs) to emergency first responders and Covid-19 testing equipment.

LUCELEC says it will donate the $450,000 in three installments of $150,000 and “hopes the fund will grow quickly as other corporate entities contribute to yet another effort to help families through the extended impact of this pandemic.”

St. Lucia News Online

