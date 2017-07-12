LUCELEC addresses lightning damage claims

As power company, St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC), seeks to repair damage to its equipment while facing several damage claims from customers due to a lightning and thunder storm on July 3, the company has reminded consumers to be vigilant and protect their property during severe weather.

The storm occurred mainly on the south western coast and impaired LUCELEC’s distribution line, severely damaging one of the company’s street lights.

At least 10 customers have visited the company to make damage claims regarding their electrical household appliances and electronics.

The company’s Corporate Communications Officer Carmy Joseph said that claim investigations are normally done within a two-week time period.

“Everything that all the customers claim are being investigated. Claim damage investigations really take about two weeks but we expect to get it done within that time frame, so customers will know what will happen, in terms of if the company is liable or if we are we will pay for what has been damaged,” Joseph said to HTS News4orce.

She called for consumers to exercise caution during lightning storms.

“…If you see the lightning storm approaching… you need to turn stuff off. Not just turn it off but physically take it out of the main. If you want to go so far, you can even unplug your main breaker as well to ensure that nothing in your house is electrified,” she said.

She urged customers to keep in mind that if LUCELEC does cut off the power because of an electrical situation during severe weather, when it is reconnected all switches should be off and turned on one at a time so that there are no surges to damage electrical items.

“…If you listen to our hurricane hints we say to you to turn stuff off and turn stuff back on one at a time. So you don’t surge everything into your house or your business at the same time,” she said.

“You also want to encourage customers to get surge protectors as well. It’s an extra level of protection because despite of our best efforts things will happen and you need to be as safe as possible and to keep your stuff as safe as possible,” she said.

Joseph said if investigations reveal that the company is liable then it is willing to pay for damages done to customers’ items.