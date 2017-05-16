LPM backs SLP on DSH issue

PRESS RELEASE – The mindless decision of the United Workers Party (UWP) government to effectively handover our patrimony to the proprietors of DSH poses a serious threat to our national interest and the political sovereignty of our nation.

Moreover, if this toxic and nauseating deal is permitted to move forward in its present form, then the UWP would have earned the distinction of being the party to have re-colonized our island for the next 99 years.

We must to all possible to ensure that the next generation of Saint Lucians do not become economically subservient to a dominant foreign cooperation in possession of their lands, and by virtue of their wealth, are able to funnel monies to the political party of their choosing, and thereby, grossly interfere in the outcome of future elections in Saint Lucia.

While the LPM is in no way adverse to the creation of jobs or the concept of furthering our national development, we refuse to accept or embrace decisions that are not base on sound governing policies , are illogical, dangerously opportunistic or was conceived in a haphazard manner.

Therefore, it is for that very reason and in the spirit of national patriotism that we stand in solidarity with the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), to not only oppose this horrible deal, but to educate our government on the dangers of placing their narrow and selfish political ambitions ahead of the general well being of the people of Saint Lucia.

We encourage all Saint Lucians of goodwill to rise in support of their country, and to lend their voices as an instrument of protest against the illogical decision of a government which seem too proud and arrogant to even accept that it has made a mistake.