COURTS
LPM backs SLP on DSH issue

By LPM
May 16, 2017
LPM Leader Therold Prudent

PRESS RELEASE – The mindless decision of the United Workers Party (UWP) government to effectively handover our patrimony  to the proprietors of DSH poses a serious threat to our national interest and the political sovereignty of  our nation.

Moreover, if this toxic and nauseating deal is permitted to move forward in its present form, then the UWP would have earned the distinction of being the party to have re-colonized our island for the next 99 years.

We must to all possible to ensure that the next generation of Saint Lucians do not become economically subservient to a dominant foreign cooperation in possession of their lands, and by virtue of their wealth, are able to funnel monies to the political party of their choosing, and thereby, grossly interfere in the outcome of future  elections in Saint Lucia.

While the LPM is in no way adverse to the creation of jobs or the concept of furthering our national development, we refuse to accept or embrace decisions that are not base on sound governing policies , are illogical, dangerously opportunistic  or was conceived in a haphazard manner.

Therefore, it is for that very reason and in the spirit of national patriotism that we stand in solidarity with the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP),  to not only oppose this horrible deal, but to  educate our government on the dangers of placing their narrow and selfish political ambitions ahead of the general well being of the people of Saint Lucia.

We  encourage all Saint Lucians of goodwill to rise in support of their country, and to lend their voices as an instrument of protest against the illogical decision of a government which seem  too proud and arrogant to even accept that it has made a mistake.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
19 comments

  1. Anonymous
    May 16, 2017 at 8:21 PM

    I hope he changed that font used for his party name. That font and the green background looks like halloween.

  2. Mathurine Emmanuel
    May 16, 2017 at 7:34 PM

    Why is it that St.Lucians behave like illiterate people whenever it comes to politics?
    The LPM leader has been intelligent enough to put color aside and party to be patriotic and voice his honest opinion and here you have some Lucians taking a solid trip back to the dust bin !
    Come on people read and understand and start using your grey matter!!!!!
    WOW-SIGH !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. straight SHOOTER
    May 16, 2017 at 7:01 PM

    L P M MAY BE DEAD BUT PRUDENT IS WRIGHT, WELL SAID SIR. EXPLAIN TO ST. LUCIANS THE GOOD THE BAD AND THE UGLY OF THIS DEAL, ST. LUCIA IS NOT YOURS TO SELL AND YOU ARE PLAYING A DANGEROUS GAME WITH ST. LUCIAN LIVES AND THEIR LIVELY HOOD.

  4. Abby Normal
    May 16, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    99 YEARS!!!

  5. Anonymous
    May 16, 2017 at 4:48 PM

    The only " flicker of hope" I thought was left in St. Lucia is now gone. Why did you have to align LPM to SLP? I agree the deal as is is not in the best interest of St. Lucia and all concern citizens need to voice their concerns, but to do so in solidarity with SLP? Big mistake Mr. Prudent!

  6. Anonymous
    May 16, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    Lost on its own, LPM has finally found its way home, in the bosom of the SLP. En rouge! Which seat is LPM hoping to contest in the next election, now that it has lost or given up on its original home? Not Gros Islet again, would you say?

  7. Pastor Aristide
    May 16, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    With your money

  8. Anonymous
    May 16, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    Smfh

  9. Vitalis.
    May 16, 2017 at 10:46 AM

    Very unhelpful, Mr/Madame Editor, is this generalized, blanket, political statement. How do I argue for their side if they do not tell the the minute details of what is wrong with DSH deal, which may affect me, the small man, the future generation and the future small men in St Lucia. These statements of political posturing does not help any officious by-stander in coming to grips with what is being argued about. It only shows that the person(s) making the statements is also anti-government.

  10. Anonymous
    May 16, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    losers backing losers--great idea

  11. Worthless UWP.
    May 16, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    A poor ching chong becomes a multi millionaire in St. Lucia. He brings nothjbg to the table, he has no money 💷, apart from glossy pictures. Chastanet, may Satanic be with you. I know you hate St. Lucians enough for you to have done that. May your cabinet ministers who refuse to speak against your Evils decision to economic gains in office suffer the same fate as you.
    In Jesus's Name, Amen.

  12. LPM + ONE = 2. Requiem for a one-manpressure group
    May 16, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    Is LPM committing political suicide? By golly, it has!

    it has joined the phony like in France, "La Penn socialist group". The French did not want any more "la pen." They voted for Macron. Enough pain already. Remember SLP's better days? Or, was they "Better Daze" ?

    So, go on. LPM never looked like it could ever form any type of government. Now we can sing its requiem. Bye, bye LPM.

    LPM is on the wrong side of history on this one. This one-man political pressure group is always looking to make the headlines. It has a banner right here. Good for you. Remarkable success.

    Where and at which church will the funeral services be held? New York or in Gros Islet? New Orleans style? We are in the midst of a music festival, you know.

  13. Wiser
    May 16, 2017 at 10:01 AM

    Good business, BAD deal . If you playing a game you have to play to win not to make others abuse you.

