Louisiana pastor urges people to donate stimulus checks to church

Share This On:
(NEW YORK POST) — A Louisiana pastor who caught heat for ignoring social-distancing guidelines by holding in-person church services is now urging people to donate their coronavirus stimulus checks to evangelists.
The Rev. Tony Spell is imploring followers to join a new online challenge he dubbed the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge because churches have been starved of “offerings” amid the pandemic, he said in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday.
“Donate it to evangelists, North American evangelists who haven’t had an offering in a month; missionaries, who haven’t had an offering in a month; music ministers, who haven’t had an offering in a month,” Spell, of Baton Rouge, says in the video.
He then tells viewers the challenge starts Sunday and that they can donate via his website.
“I’m donating my entire stimulus, $1,200,” he says. “My wife is donating her stimulus, $1,200. My son is donating his stimulus, $600.”
Spell was hit with a summons earlier this month for holding services in violation of the state’s order banning gatherings. His personal lawyer was later hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to wwltv.com.
Workers with an income under $75,000 will receive a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check under legislation that passed last month.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
International News
- Coronavirus mutated into at least 30 different strains: study
- Israel’s governing party, opposition sign unity government deal
- Ukraine: Cannibal killed girlfriend and fried her legs
- US: 5-year-old dies from coronavirus after complaining of headache
- Ghana lifts lockdown, citing improved testing and ‘severe’ impact on the poor
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in grave danger after surgery: report
- Kentucky sees highest spike in coronavirus cases after lockdown protests
- Richard Branson offers his island as collateral as Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia face collapse
- US: Married couple die from coronavirus days apart