Los Angeles Lakers’ new coach is Frank Vogel!

(YAHOO NEWS) — After multiple twists and turns, the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search has reportedly reached what the team hopes to be its final destination.

Former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel has reached an agreement with the Lakers to be the team’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The news was later confirmed by the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli.

Vogel will bring eight years of head coaching experience and a 304-291 record with him to the Staples Center, where expectations remain undoubtedly high as fans grow increasingly desperate to see the winning promised by the arrival of LeBron James last year.

Also headed to the Lakers coaching staff is former Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd, whose addition was reportedly a point of contention in negotiations with the team’s previous pick for their head coaching job, Tyronn Lue.

Another point of contention was reportedly contract length. Lue wanted a five-year deal, the Lakers insisted on three. Vogel’s contract length: three years, according to Wojnarowski.

