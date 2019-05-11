Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Los Angeles Lakers’ new coach is Frank Vogel!

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports Contributor
May 11, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

There’s a new head coach in LeBron James’ house. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(YAHOO NEWS) — After multiple twists and turns, the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search has reportedly reached what the team hopes to be its final destination.

Former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel has reached an agreement with the Lakers to be the team’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The news was later confirmed by the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli.

Vogel will bring eight years of head coaching experience and a 304-291 record with him to the Staples Center, where expectations remain undoubtedly high as fans grow increasingly desperate to see the winning promised by the arrival of LeBron James last year.

Also headed to the Lakers coaching staff is former Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd, whose addition was reportedly a point of contention in negotiations with the team’s previous pick for their head coaching job, Tyronn Lue.

Another point of contention was reportedly contract length. Lue wanted a five-year deal, the Lakers insisted on three. Vogel’s contract length: three years, according to Wojnarowski.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.