Lorenzo becomes hurricane; warnings discontinued for Puerto Rico, all Virgin Islands

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 25th September 2019

Forecasters: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28 °C or 82 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28 °C or 82 ° F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the south-southeast at 6 mph or

9 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil..

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 94.6 mm.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am..

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the southeast and east-southeast near 13 mph or 20 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:00 am…High at 1:40 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:27 am…High at 2:47 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Leeward Islands. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability trailing Tropical Storm Karen will continue to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h and is expected to affect the region from late Friday into Saturday.

…TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS HAVE BEEN DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO AND ALL OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…

At 5:00 am today, the center of Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 20.5 north, longitude 65.2 west or about 155 miles or 250 kilometers north-northeast of San Juan Puerto Rico. Karen is moving toward the north near 14 mph or 22 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue this morning. A motion toward the north-

northeast is forecast to occur by this afternoon and continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will continue to move farther away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph or 75 km/h, with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Karen is expected to remain over the northwest Atlantic Ocean during the next few days.

…LORENZO BECOMES THE FIFTH ATLANTIC HURRICANE OF THE SEASON…

At 5:00 am today, the center of Hurricane Lorenzo was located near latitude 13.6 north, longitude 33.9 west. Lorenzo is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph or 28 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Thursday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph or 130 km/h, with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday. This system is expected to remain over the central Atlantic Ocean during the next five days.

