Lockdown in UK to continue beyond Easter as Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves ICU after coronavirus concern

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NY DAILY NEWS) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the intensive care unit, his press office said Thursday afternoon.

Johnson, 55, “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” Downing Street said in a statement.

The prime minister had been taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London Sunday when his coronavirus symptoms, including a cough and fever, persisted.

He was moved to the ICU Monday.

“He is in extremely good spirits,” a spokesperson said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in while Johnson recovers, confirmed on Thursday that lawmakers during a COBRA crisis committee meeting agreed it was too soon to end restrictions on public activity implemented on March 23.

The measures, set in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, were originally slated to be lifted the Monday after Easter.

Raab said no decision to lift the directives will be made “until evidence clearly shows that we’ve moved beyond the peak of the outbreak.”

“We’re starting to see the impact of the sacrifices we’ve all made, but the deaths are still rising and we haven’t yet reached the peak of the virus,” he added.

Dowden said that while “the curve is beginning to flatten,” it is not yet time to lift the coronavirus guidelines.

“This is the moment that we need to stick to the path we’ve chosen,” he told Sky News. “The British people have really come behind this. We shouldn’t be giving up this Easter weekend, that is the number one thing.”

Restrictions are likely to remain in place for the coming weeks and could even be strengthened if people flock to outdoor spaces over what is forecast to be a warm, sunny holiday weekend.