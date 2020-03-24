Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Local writer releases free COVID-19 stories for kids

By Dawnn Books
March 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share22
22 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Local writer of children’s stories Dawn French has released a FREE download featuring the familiar character PEANUT.

Peanut must stay home because of the shutdown and she wants to know why. As her parents explain the actions of the government and of the virus children also get to understand what is happening.

PEANUT AND THE SHUTDOWN

A FREE STORY TO DOWNLOAD about the Coronavirus.

Link 1: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/peanut-shutdown-a-l-dawn-french/

Link 2: https://allpoetry.com/story/15044350-Peanut-and-the-Shutdown-by-Dawnnbooks#share

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share22
22 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.