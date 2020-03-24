Local writer releases free COVID-19 stories for kids

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Local writer of children’s stories Dawn French has released a FREE download featuring the familiar character PEANUT.

Peanut must stay home because of the shutdown and she wants to know why. As her parents explain the actions of the government and of the virus children also get to understand what is happening.

PEANUT AND THE SHUTDOWN

A FREE STORY TO DOWNLOAD about the Coronavirus.

Link 1: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/peanut-shutdown-a-l-dawn-french/

Link 2: https://allpoetry.com/story/15044350-Peanut-and-the-Shutdown-by-Dawnnbooks#share

