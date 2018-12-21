Local writer releases book on collection of Saint Lucian folktales

Share This On:

(SNO) — A book offering a collection of local folktales has been released by a Saint Lucian writer and is now available in both English and French.

The book, “Once Upon A Time In Saint Lucia” is based on stories curated by local writer Jacinta Annius-Lee and told to her by storytellers (conteurs) over a span of 40 years.

It is not the first time she has done work on stories based in Saint Lucia.

Her first book from those collected stories was “Give Me Some More Sense” (1979), with famous character from local folklore, Compere Lapin, at the centre.

While “Give Me Some More Sense” and and her other book “Compere Lapin Tales” (2015), focused on the adventures of the mischievous rabbit, “Once Upon A Time In Saint Lucia” focuses on other animals in the kingdom as well as their human counterparts.

Annius-Lee explained how her work came about.

“I was 19 years old, armed with a tape recorder, pen and notepad. I traveled the expanse of the island with a sense of urgency, I needed to save those stories somehow. As someone who was raised in Laborie, storytelling was part of my upbringing and it was disappearing quickly,” she said. “The old storytellers were dying out and no one was replacing them. Those stories that were carried down from one generation to the next were going to be lost forever.”

She pointed out that putting those stories into book form was the next logical step for her.

The book is illustrated by local artist Naja Simeon.

It was launched at the Alliance Francaise last month.

Working alongside the Alliance Francaise, the book was translated into French in an effort to share those valuable stories with our French neighbours.

The new book, with versions in English and French, is now available for sale on amazon.com as well as locally at the Alliance Francaise, alongside the previous collection “Compere Lapin Tales.”