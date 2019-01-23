Local women’s cricket to bowl off for 2019

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) has announced the imminent recommencement of the Elite Women’s Cricket Programme, sponsored by the Saint Lucia National Lotteries, this weekend at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from 9 a.m., and the upcoming women’s domestic competition.

In 2018, women’s cricket in Saint Lucia saw the successful conclusion of the Alicia John Women’s Domestic league, the creation of the inaugural Windward Islands Women’s Tournament, Nerissa Crafton and Qiana Joseph making the Windwards team, and 14-year-old Zadia James named as a reserve.

The legacy of the ICC Women’s World T20 began with the implementation of an under-17 (U-17) schools district tournament prior to the global event. The Elite Women’s Programme commenced last year with both the theoretical and practical components of the programme being facilitated by local coaches and administrators.

A squad of 40 women, comprising participants in the U17 competition, along with selected senior women cricketers, will continue working under the guidance of SLNCA coaches. Players are expected to participate in the local association’s domestic competitions, as two separate teams, as well as represent their local districts.

The SLNCA women’s domestic season bowls off on February 2, 2019, with two U17 development teams (north and south) participating in the 2019 SLNCA Alicia John Women Domestic League, along with Gros Islet, Choiseul, South Castries, and Laborie.

The next few weeks will be characterized by intensive national training in preparation for the Windward Islands Women Cricket Tournament which is dated March 7-14, 2019 in Dominica, and the CWI Regional Women Tournament proposed to be hosted by the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) late March to April 2019.