Local teacher determined to assimilate people with disabilities into sports

(SNO) — After a training course in Japan, Vienessia Herman is determined to incorporate people with disabilities into the field of sports.

A teacher at the Dunnottar School and Vocational Centre in Saint Lucia, she attended a training program in 2018 entitled “Improving Social Participation for Persons with Disabilities through Sports” which was organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“In Saint Lucia, there is a need to develop appropriate opportunities for people with disabilities throughout their life course,” Herman said. “Currently, Saint Lucia lacks the provision of access for people with disabilities to quality physical activity and sporting opportunities. Enough emphasis is not placed on persons with disabilities to create a holistic well-being through sports.”

She stated that in the Saint Lucian society, people with disabilities face restrictions which evoke negative perceptions and discrimination.

“As a result of the stigma attached to persons with disabilities, our community tends to exclude them from education, employment opportunities and community life which deprives them of equal opportunities,” she said. “However, sports can assist to eliminate the stigma and discrimination. Maintaining a special needs sports program can reconstruct society attitude about persons with disabilities by highlighting their skills. This would reduce the tendency to see the disability instead of the individual.”

Herman pointed out that a disability is not a person or medical problem and society must adapt to the needs of those with disabilities.

“People with disabilities have the right to be involved in all sports and at all levels, and sport should be an integral element in the life of every person with a disability, regardless of gender, age, or social background.” she remarked. “At a minimum, people with disabilities should have the opportunity to engage in enough sporting activities to maintain good health, as sports can be an effective tool for social inclusion and involvement in sport has an important role to play in overcoming the barriers to achieving equity for people with a disability. Coordinated and concerted efforts are essential in addressing the wide and complex range of barriers associated with sport and people with a disability.”

She described the training as a great personal achievement.

“I am now able to improve sports to incorporate persons with disabilities; therefore, I can now cater for different disabilities at any level,” Herman said.