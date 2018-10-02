Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Local rugby referee excels

By Terry Finisterre
October 2, 2018
Share7
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) – Chantel John, a rugby player since 2004, has been making waves in the rugby world of refereeing.

John starting refereeing in 2015, doing a level 1 rugby refereeing course. She did not stop there, as she continued to do online line courses in all areas of rugby, but focusing on refereeing.

In December, 2017, John got her first break when asked to assist with officiating at the prestigious Barbados World Rugby 7s. Officials at the tournament were so impressed with John’s talent and game knowledge that she has been recalled to officiate at the Barbados World Rugby 7s from December 8-9, 2018.

RTEX RAN7s in September 2018 gave John another opportunity to shine. Being impressed with her game knowledge and performance, she was even asked to officiate a match in which Saint Lucia was playing. This was followed by John officiating at the male 7s finals, an opportunity coveted by all officials.

When asked her thoughts on the teams’ performance with this RAN tournament John stated: “The females did great. Trust me, even Scott Harland, (Rugby Americas North Regional Development Manager) was impressed with the team. The male team just needs to play more as a team but it was an improvement. I am so proud of both teams.”

John hopes that moving on from this tournament she can encourage other females to take up the reigns and responsibility to become referees.

(3)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.