Local rugby referee excels

(SNO) – Chantel John, a rugby player since 2004, has been making waves in the rugby world of refereeing.

John starting refereeing in 2015, doing a level 1 rugby refereeing course. She did not stop there, as she continued to do online line courses in all areas of rugby, but focusing on refereeing.

In December, 2017, John got her first break when asked to assist with officiating at the prestigious Barbados World Rugby 7s. Officials at the tournament were so impressed with John’s talent and game knowledge that she has been recalled to officiate at the Barbados World Rugby 7s from December 8-9, 2018.

RTEX RAN7s in September 2018 gave John another opportunity to shine. Being impressed with her game knowledge and performance, she was even asked to officiate a match in which Saint Lucia was playing. This was followed by John officiating at the male 7s finals, an opportunity coveted by all officials.

When asked her thoughts on the teams’ performance with this RAN tournament John stated: “The females did great. Trust me, even Scott Harland, (Rugby Americas North Regional Development Manager) was impressed with the team. The male team just needs to play more as a team but it was an improvement. I am so proud of both teams.”

John hopes that moving on from this tournament she can encourage other females to take up the reigns and responsibility to become referees.