Local Number Portability (LNP) services to be launched in ECTEL member states

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) is pleased to announce that Local Number Portability (LNP) services will be launched in all ECTEL Member States on Monday, 19th November 2018.

This date was agreed upon at a meeting of the ECTEL LNP Working Group which was held on 11th and 12th September 2018 in St. George’s Grenada.

Local number portability is a service which allows subscribers of fixed and mobile networks to move their voice services to another provider within the same ECTEL member state while retaining their current number. This means that a person or company who changes their provider and decides to keep their phone numbers will not have the trouble of informing their family, friends, colleagues, customers and clients that their number has changed.

ECTEL is confident that the launch of local number portability across the ECTEL region will give consumers the flexibility to move their fixed and mobile voice services to the provider that best meets their needs. Consumers can focus on issues such as quality of service and price to help them to choose a provider. The availability of local number portability will therefore enhance competition across the fixed and mobile sectors across the ECTEL region.

The ECTEL LNP Working Group comprises representatives from ECTEL, the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commissions (NTRCs) of the five ECTEL Member States, service providers – Aislecom, Digicel and Flow. The ECTEL Member States are Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.