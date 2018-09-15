Local journalist to deliver 2018 George Odlum Memorial Lecture

(SNO) — The Bro. George Odlum Memorial Committee and the George Odlum Family will stage the 4th Annual

George Odlum Memorial Lecture on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe

Seraphine, Castries, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Veteran journalist Earl Bousquet will deliver this year’s lecture.

Bousquet said: “Everything I am as a writer today stems from my first newspaper job, more than four decades ago, at The Crusader, with George Odlum. Between the joys and perils of my early offshore life and late introduction to life online, I grew my journalism with and next to Brother George. I got to know and understand George The Politician, George The Literary Luminary, George the Eternal Activist — and more than all of that George — The Crusader for All Causes.”

Bousquet added: “The 2018 George Odlum Lecture will sew a thread through all those army greens, blue jeans and formal suits Bro. George wore, to present my own portrait of George The Writer – the daily writer of articles and editorials, weekly producer of Queek Quak and Cocky & Stocky, Editor -in-Chief and Publisher, Playwright and Poet, a real real-life example of what whoever meant by: ‘The pen is mightier than the sword.’ The lecture will be a simple and honest reflection of another notvery-much-known aspect of the multifaceted life of The Man Who Never Called That George!”

Odlum was a Saint Lucian politician who served as deputy prime minister and foreign minister. Odlum, who passed away in September 2003 at age 69, was also a former ambassador to the United Nations and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Trade.