Local journalist Kenson ‘Bay Bay’ Casimir responds to calls for him to enter politics

(SNO) — Responding to calls for him to enter the political arena, local sports journalist Kenson ‘Bay Bay’ Casimir has said his main focus now is to ensure that his “family and employers” are happy.

St. Lucia News Online (SNO) contacted Casimir for a response after it was revealed Monday evening by fellow journalist Miguel Fevrier that a message calling for Casimir to vie for the Gros Islet seat in the next general elections, has been making the rounds on instant-messaging platforms.

Casimir, the 2015 Sports Media Personality of the Year and owner of a local sports news website, did not give a firm yes or no in his response to SNO.

However, he said he has been asked on “many occasions” to consider contesting the elections in Gros Islet and that the calls “got louder during the last year”.

But Casimir further indicated he is a busy man and his immediate focus now is on his current responsibilities — to his family and employers.

“I am currently working on so many projects right now and have many responsibilities,” he said.

“I work with the Ministry of Sports full time, I work with DBS and I work with Vybe Radio,” Casimir added.

“My focus right now is ensuring that my family and my employers are happy with me.”

This is not the first time there has been a public call for Casimir, owner of a local sports news website, to join the political arena.

Former government minister Richard Frederick, on an edition of his popular talk show ‘Can I Help You’, mentioned Casimir as one of a number of people he believes would represent Saint Lucia well in the political arena based on their character and/or qualifications.

With the hashtag #BayBay4GrosIslet, Casimir’s colleague Fevrier disclosed Monday that the following message has been circulating on social media, calling for a “fresh face” to represent Gros Islet:

“Enough is enough!

With the uninspiring presentations during the budget debate from the Member for Gros-Islet and the high level of entropy displayed by Spider after being given a second chance, the people of Gros Islet have had enough! Will we continue to support a man that has stayed silent on Pajoah, while seating next to the character that is Ubaldus for the last 2 and a half years and not utter a word of disapprobation?

Will we continue to support a man that has never apologized for saying that NICE workers were Labour supporters while ensuring that these individuals, some from his very own constituency of Gros islet, were never given contracts again?

Will you continue to support someone who is comfortable in believing that building a few roads is all he needs to do for the people while he drives his brand new Lexus and unemployment continues to skyrocket in Gros Islet?If you answered NO to all of these then you share my sentiments that NOW is the time for a fresh face and new leadership in the most highly populated constituency in Saint Lucia!

NOW is the time to support and encourage a young man to answer the call for better representation for all! I feel this urgent and genuine need to call out a young man who loves his community with all his heart to take up the call to a higher level of service.

A man who is not there for Flambeau or for Labour but a genuine Jean Gros Islet who is the epitome of strength in adversity and with the story that is Kenson Casimir, Gros Islet WILL rise again because we will have representation from someone who has seen and felt it all.”

The responses to Fevrier’s social media post has so far received positive feedback, with many saying Casimir’s political representation for Gros Islet is long overdue.

