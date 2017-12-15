Local charities receive much needed holiday hampers and Christmas cheer from leading micro finance company

(PRESS RELEASE) – Local charitable organisations are receiving a variety of gifts and holiday hampers compliments Axcel Finance.

The donations form part of the Company’s 12 Days of Christmas Goodwill initiative.

Axcel Finance has so far made donations to:

Cornerstone Humanitarian Society

Boys Training Center

Adelaide and Frances Home for the Elderly

Saint Lucia Crisis Centre

Pawasol Pour Ti Mamai (Children’s Umbrella Group)

Volunteer St Lucia- Vieux Fort Chapter

Holy Family Children’s Home

Piaye Secondary School (Welfare Committee)

Belle Vue Development Committee

St Lucy’s Home

The leading micro-finance financial institution says that the programme which is an annual undertaking fits naturally in the company’s philosophy of community outreach, and sees Christmas as a perfect time to bring smiles to the faces of the less fortunate among us.

“ It is very heartwarming and humbling when we do these donations. The less fortunate people around us look forward to events like these. The simple things we take for granted mean the world to the orphan or elderly or the kids spending Christmas in hospital. We at Axcel Finance are happy that we can bring smiles to someone this season, and for more seasons to come,” expressed Axcel Finance Business Development Office- Mervin Agiste.

Representatives of the charitable institutions welcomes the donations and thanks Axcel Finance for their generosity while calling on other institutions to follow in the giving spirit.

Axcel Finance informs that more donations will continue throughout the season to the following organistions:

Comfort Bay Retirement Home

Children’s Ward (Victoria Hospital)

The 12 Days of Christmas initiative engages the full participation of all the staff at Axcel Finance who are involved in the selection of the items; the packaging and the distribution.