Loads of cash and prizes in Flow Independence Day Promotion

PRESS RELEASE – In celebration of Saint Lucia’s 38th Independence Anniversary, Flow has launched a ‘Text to Win’ promotion that rewards its customers with loads of prizes, and will make Independence Day an even more joyous occasion for many of them.
To participate in the promotion, customers just have to respond to the question, ‘What does 758 mean to you?’ by texting their answer to the short code 2929 and they automatically qualify for a chance to win. 38 customers will win fabulous prizes, including smartphones, headsets, move bands, tablets, cash, and more. Each text cost $1.
Every day from February 10, lucky customers will win amazing prizes, and on February 22 (Independence Day) eight winners will be selected. The promotion ends February 28, 2017.
“We know our customers are looking forward to joining fellow Saint Lucians at home and abroad in celebrating this important day in our nation’s history. Our goal with the Independence ‘Text to Win’ promotion is to promote that sense of identity, of belonging, and to raise the level of our patriotic fervour. And of course we want to motivate them by giving them the chance to win fantastic prizes,” said Flow Saint Lucia acting Marketing & Communications Executive, Terry Finisterre.
Flow wishes a festive and peaceful Independence Day to everyone in Bel Sent Lisi!