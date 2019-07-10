Don't Miss
Lloyd: Don’t touch Holder

By NATIONNEWS
July 10, 2019

West Indies captain Jason Holder

(NATIONNEWS) — Don’t dare think of firing Jason Holder as captain of the West Indies cricket team!

That stern warning has come from the man who appointed him four years ago, Clive Lloyd, the former successful West Indies captain and chairman of selectors, who believes the problem in the regional team doesn’t begin and end with Holder.

In a passionate and emotional interview, Lloyd said it would be “silly” to blame Holder for the West Indies not qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup and furthermore for their failings in One-Day Internationals over the last four years.

“It’s not just Jason. The team has let him down. These young players must have more pride in whom they represent, not just blaming a captain who we were raving about two months ago when he led West Indies to a series victory against England,” Lloyd told THE NATION.

 

